Freshman Kali Richards scored from 30 yards out off an assist from freshman RyAne Bustamante in the 79th minute, giving Roseburg a 2-1 season-opening win over Crater on Saturday in a nonconference girls soccer game at Finlay Field.
Senior Madasyn Van Acker scored off a pass from Corinne Childers in the 11th minute for the Indians. Junior goalkeeper Amy Carpenter made nine saves.
Joslyn Sizemore scored in the 60th minute for the Comets. Both clubs had 10 shots on goal.
Roseburg coach Kristin Parks singled out the games of Richards, junior midfielders Corinne Childers and Charis Childers, and Van Acker.
"We're very pleased to get a win. We haven't beaten Crater in a while," Parks said. "We dominated the start of the game and looked good conditioning-wise."
Roseburg will host Eagle Point Tuesday night.
