ASHLAND — The Ashland Grizzlies scored three goals in the last 12 minutes and handed the Roseburg Indians a 3-0 loss in a prep girls soccer match on Saturday.
Following a 0-0 halftime tie, the Class 5A Grizzlies (4-2-1) found the back of the net in the 68th, 69th and 76th minutes.
"We played 68 minutes of solid soccer," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "We were gassed at the end, but I'm still very proud of the effort."
The Indians (2-5) were missing two starting defenders. Parks felt senior defender Camille Dela Cruz played a strong game.
Roseburg is scheduled to host Crater Wednesday night.
