Mountain View of Bend scored two goals in a five-minute span late in the second half and handed Roseburg a 2-1 loss in a nonconference girls soccer game on Tuesday night at Finlay Field.
"Our girls played their hearts out," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "We looked more like a team tonight. I felt we controlled most of the game."
Freshman Lilly Stuart gave the Indians (1-2-1) the lead with a goal in the 67th minute. But the Cougars (4-2) answered in the 68th minute on a goal by Alicia Welker from 20 yards out.
Welker found the back of the net again in the 72nd minute.
Parks singled out the efforts of Stuart, a midfielder, sophomore defender Hannah Heuberger and freshman midfielder Kali Richards.
Roseburg begins Southwest Conference play on Sept. 21, visiting Sheldon.
