MEDFORD — North Medford scored three goals in the first half and handed Roseburg a 4-1 loss on Friday in a Southwest Conference girls soccer match.
Freshman Olivia Boger had two goals and freshman Isabella Driskell added one in the first half for the Black Tornado (5-6-0, 2-5-0 SWC). Malisa Kuitert scored on a penalty kick in the second half.
Freshman Faith Gaines scored on a free kick from around 35 yards out for the Indians (3-8-1, 2-6-0). Coach Kristin Parks singled out the efforts of Corinne Childers and Charis Childers.
"We looked flat and tired today," Parks said. "It was their senior night, so they were ready to play and we couldn't match their intensity. They just wanted it more."
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to South Medford Tuesday.
