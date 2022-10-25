The Sutherlin High School girls soccer team came up short in its bid to win at least a share of a third straight league title on Monday night.
Third-ranked North Valley broke a halftime tie with a pair of goals late in the second half and defeated the No. 6 Bulldogs 3-1 in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match at Sutherlin’s field.
The Knights (14-1, 14-0 SD4) completed a season sweep of Sutherlin (12-2, 12-2) and finished unbeaten in league play. Both clubs are scheduled to open the state playoffs on Nov. 2.
“North Valley played a great game,” Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo said. “We played hard, I couldn’t have asked for any more effort but I think we got a little tired. We had many missed opportunities (including a penalty kick).”
Carrillo felt not having senior defender Jaden Ratledge (concussion) on the back line hurt the Bulldogs. He hopes to have her back for the playoffs.
The two teams were tied 1-1 at halftime. Junior Paige Edmonson scored a goal for the Bulldogs off a cross from Ava Gill.
Carrillo said junior goalkeeper Jada Gary, in her first season of high school soccer, has played well this season for Sutherlin.
“She’s done a tremendous job and made great improvement,” the coach said. “She’s made a lot of saves. (Junior defender) Madison Wagner is always consistent and has been big for us.”
The Bulldogs recognized four seniors before the contest: Micah Wicks, Gill, Ratledge and Alberte Arnbjerg.
Lakeview (11-4, 10-4) finished third in the league and Brookings-Harbor (6-6-2, 6-6-2) was fourth. Those two teams also receive automatic berths to the playoffs.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.