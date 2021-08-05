The Roseburg High School girls soccer program is looking for players for the upcoming 2021 fall season.
Summer workouts are currently taking place and tryouts will begin at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Roseburg High School. No previous experience is necessary.
All players must complete the "orange card" and a physical. Details are posted on the RHS website under athletics/orange card.
Information: Kristin Parks, 541-643-5035.
