Roseburg scored a goal in the 67th minute and salvaged a 1-1 tie with Ashland in a nonconference girls soccer game on Thursday at Finlay Field.
"It feels like a win for us because Ashland has had our number," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "We still have things we need to work on, but the effort was there. We settled in and ball-pressured them much better than we have."
The Class 5A Grizzlies, playing their season opener, took the lead in the 46th minute on a goal by Emmeline Clark. The Indians tied it up in the 67th minute when freshman Kali Richards scored on a free kick from around 35 yards out.
Roseburg was missing two starters, RyAne Bustamante and Faith Gaines, due to injuries. Parks singled out the play of Richards, junior midfielder Corinne Childers and sophomore defender Hannah Heuberger.
The Tribe is scheduled to host Mountain View of Bend Tuesday in a nonconference game.
