EAGLE POINT — The Roseburg girls soccer team earned its first win of the winter/spring season on the road Tuesday night, defeating Eagle Point 2-1.
The victory ended a 15-game losing streak for the Indians (1-4) dating back to the 2019 fall season.
"It's huge for these girls, especially being as young as they are," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "And also important for our two senior captains (Camille Dela Cruz and Maryn Wicks). It gives everyone some motivation to keep fighting and working together."
Junior Madasyn Van Acker, another team captain, opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a 30-yard free kick. The Eagles (0-4) got even with a goal in the 32nd minute.
But Roseburg got the lead back in the 39th minute when sophomore Zemarah Suarez scored following a free kick by Van Acker.
Sophomore goalkeeper Amy Carpenter made 10 saves for the Tribe. Parks praised the performances of Dela Cruz (defender), Zemarah (midfielder) and freshman Alexis Heath (defender).
"Camille was a beast. She saved play after play," the coach said.
The Indians are scheduled to host North Medford on Saturday.
