CENTRAL POINT — Crater scored goals in the 44th and 45th minutes and defeated Roseburg 2-0 on Saturday in a consolation game of the Southern Oregon girls soccer tournament.
The Indians (2-9) battled the Comets (7-3-2) to a 0-0 halftime tie despite being without starting defenders Camille Dela Cruz (concussion) and Alexis Heath. Roseburg coach Kristin Parks singled out the defensive efforts of freshmen Sydnee Muntifering and Hannah Heuberger.
"For who we had today, we couldn't have asked anything more," Parks said. "The girls fought hard."
Roseburg loses two seniors: Dela Cruz and Maryn Wicks.
"We appreciated what those two did for us," Parks said.
