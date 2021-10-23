The Roseburg High School girls soccer team ended its 2021 fall season with a 3-2 loss to Grants Pass in a Southwest Conference match on Saturday afternoon at Finlay Field.
The Cavers (2-11-0, 2-8-0 SWC) scored in the sixth, 68th and 78th minutes. The Indians (3-10-1, 2-8-0) converted in the 28th and 53rd minutes on senior day.
Freshman RyAne Bustamante scored both goals for Roseburg. Freshman Makenna Henderson assisted on the first goal and Charis Childers assisted on the final goal.
"I thought we played very well today," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "We were communicating. It has been a very emotional week with the loss of Wyatt Olinghouse (an RHS student who was killed in an automobile accident). The girls dedicated this game in his honor."
The Indians recognized their two seniors: Defenders Sadie Devault and Noelle Robison.
