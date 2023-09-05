Despite an energetic 80 minutes of battling its competition, the Roseburg High School girls soccer team ultimately lost in its first Southwest Conference game of the season.
South Medford defeated the Indians 4-1 Tuesday night at Finlay Field, dropping Roseburg to 1-1 on the season.
“It was our second game of the season, so there was a lot to learn from that game,” Roseburg first-year head coach Janelle Newton said. “I’m proud of the girls, we played hard and supported each other.”
The Indians played hard, but struggled to keep up with their opponent in a particularly physical game.
South Medford led 2-0 at halftime. Senior Lauren Doan scored the only goal for Roseburg off an assist from junior Kali Richards about 10 minutes into the second half, but South Medford responded with two more goals — one less than five minutes after Doan’s goal and the other toward the end of the game.
Brooke Fairbanks scored in the 20th minute for South Medford (1-1 overall). Avery Zahniser had a pair of goals, while Raegan Burke added one for the Panthers.
“We looked a little disorganized. I don’t think we were quite used to the physicality of the game, so we kind of got shaken up and struggled to find our rhythm,” Newton said.
Junior Bridget Brooksby ended the night with multiple close calls and shots, but none of them found the back of the net. Both sophomore Elleen Miller and Brooksby stayed close to the Panthers' net throughout the game, trying to sneak in a shot.
Roseburg beat Crater last Wednesday 4-2 in the season opener. Last year the Indians didn’t win a match, finishing the season 0-8-6.
The Tribe has five seniors on its roster: Doan, Addison Scalf, Hannah Heuberger, Nevaeh Hernandez and Hannah Cook.
“Hopefully we can make some adjustments and be ready for the next game,” Newton said.
Roseburg is scheduled to host 5A Ashland at 1 p.m. Saturday in a nonconference contest at Finlay Field.
Gloria Coleman is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at gcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7208.
