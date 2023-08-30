It was a successful start to the 2023 season for the Roseburg High School girls soccer team on Wednesday.
The Indians defeated Crater 4-2 in a nonconference match in Central Point, giving Janelle Newton a win in her debut as head coach.
"It felt so good to get a game in," said Newton, whose team saw its opener with the Comets last Saturday at home postponed due to poor air quality. "A win sets the tone. The girls need to believe in themselves and get their confidence up, and today the energy was high and the effort was great."
Roseburg didn't win a match last year, finishing 0-8-6.
Junior Bridget Brooksby scored a pair of goals for the Tribe, including a game-clincher in the last minute of the contest.
"It wasn't the prettiest game, but we battled and finished strong," Newton said. "The girls played hard."
Roseburg led 1-0 at halftime, getting a goal from Addison Scalf. Brooksby made it 2-0 with a score early in the second half, but the Comets responded with two goals to tie up the contest.
The Indians scored twice late, with Kali Richards scoring the go-ahead goal and Brooksby adding the final one. RyAne Bustamante made three assists for Roseburg.
Newton was pleased with sophomore goalkeeper Grace McAfee, who made her varsity debut. The coach added midfielders Molly Smith and Savannah Sanders, and centerbacks Hannah Heuberger and Faith Gaines turned in strong performances.
The Roseburg junior varsity team also notched a win, beating the Comets 4-0.
The Indians are scheduled to host South Medford Tuesday in their Southwest Conference opener. Game time is 6 p.m. at Finlay Field.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.