The Roseburg girls soccer team played first-place South Medford to a scoreless tie through the first half on senior day.
But the Panthers awoke with three goals in a three-minute span of the second half and defeated the Indians 3-0 on Saturday afternoon at Finlay Field.
It was an notable improvement from the first meeting between the two teams, won 8-0 by the Panthers (8-0-1) in Medford.
"Our girls played the best 40 minutes in my three years (with the program)," RHS coach Kristin Parks said. "We had energy, were aggressive and very sound defensively. This feels like a win to us."
South Medford scored in the 52nd, 53rd and 55th minutes. The last two goals came on breakaways.
Sophomore goalkeeper Amy Carpenter made 12 saves for Roseburg (2-7). Parks felt defender Camille Dela Cruz and sophomore midfielder Zamarah Suarez had solid performances.
The Tribe honored its two seniors, Dela Cruz and Maryn Wicks, before the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.