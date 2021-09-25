The Roseburg High girls soccer team used two goals in the opening four minutes to get the jump on North Medford and went on to hand the Black Tornado a 4-1 loss on Saturday in a Southwest Conference game at Finlay Field.
It was the first conference win for the Indians (2-3-1, 1-1-0 SWC) under fourth-year head coach Kristin Parks.
"The girls fought really hard and deserved the win," Parks said. "They did a lot better with their passing and communication."
Roseburg got a goal from Madasyn Van Acker in the third minute. RyAne Bustamante scored in the fourth minute off an assist from Kali Richards.
Van Acker received a yellow card and red card and had to leave the contest in the 39th minute.
North Medford (3-2-0, 1-1-0) got a goal from Olivia Boger in the 49th minute to cut the deficit to 2-1. But freshman Savannah Sanders gave the Tribe the lead for good with a goal in the 72nd minute and Zemarah Suarez found the the back of the net in the 79th minute.
Roseburg goalkeeper Amy Carpenter made 12 saves. The Tornado held a 13-9 edge in shots on goal.
Parks was pleased with the play of the back line — Sadie Devault, Hannah Heuberger, Emelie Morello and Faith Gaines. Richards and Bustamante also had strong performances, according to the coach.
The Indians are scheduled to host South Medford Tuesday.
