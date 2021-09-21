EUGENE — The Roseburg girls soccer team played Sheldon tough, but dropped a 2-1 decision on Tuesday in the Southwest Conference opener for both teams.
"The girls worked really hard and played to the final whistle," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "This game was a pretty positive move for us."
Sheldon (1-3-0, 1-0-0 SWC) opened the scoring in the eighth minute, but the Indians (1-3-1, 0-1-0) tied it up in the 10th minute when Corinne Childers scored off a corner kick by Madasyn Van Acker.
The Irish took the lead for good with a goal in the 44th minute.
The Tribe was outshot 22-5 and Roseburg goalkeeper Amy Carpenter made 20 saves. Parks singled out the performances of defender Hannah Heuberger and midfielder Kali Richards.
Roseburg is scheduled to host North Medford at 1 p.m. Saturday.
