Junior goalkeeper Amy Carpenter and sophomore defender Emelie Morello of Roseburg were second-team selections in the Southwest Conference girls soccer all-league voting done by the coaches.
Seniors Jessie Hawes of South Eugene and Isabella Cruz of South Medford were named Co-Players of the Year. The Axe and Panthers shared the SWC title.
Senior Sydney Quinney of S.E. and junior Eve Lynx of S.M. were selected Co-Goalkeepers of the Year, while Dave Potter of South Medford was Coach of the Year.
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE
GIRLS SOCCER ALL-LEAGUE
Co-Players of the Year — Jessie Hawes, sr., South Eugene; Isabella Cruz, sr., South Medford.
Co-Goalkeeper of the Year — Sydney Quinney, sr., Sheldon; Eve Lynx, jr., South Medford.
First Team
Jessie Hawes, sr., South Eugene; Isabella Cruz, sr., South Medford; Caroline Foskett, sr., South Eugene; Drew Hampson, sr., South Medford; Jazmine Campbell, sr., Grants Pass; Olivia Montoya, sr., Sheldon; Sophie Cadaret, sr., South Eugene; Bella Bottero, sr., South Medford; Brooke Fairbanks, soph., South Medford; Alexis Cockerill-Gonzales, fr., Sheldon; Emma Johnston, sr., Sheldon; Brier Turnbull, sr., South Eugene; Nina Van Ryzin, sr., South Eugene. Goalkeepers — Sydney Quinney, sr., Sheldon; Eve Lynx, jr., South Medford.
Second Team
Brooke Richardson, jr., North Medford; Audrey Bivens, sr., Sheldon; Kyla Imel, sr., Grants Pass; Emelie Morello, soph., Roseburg; Mary Frances Sluga, jr., Sheldon; Lyla Lauderbach, jr., South Eugene; Alyssa Brown, jr., South Medford; Sofia Serrano, sr., South Eugene; Alexandra Maukonen, jr., South Medford. Goalkeeper — Amy Carpenter, jr., Roseburg.
Honorable Mention
Goalkeeper — Sarah Gardner, soph., South Eugene.
