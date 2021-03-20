The Roseburg girls soccer team was supposed to host North Medford on Saturday at Finlay Field, but the Black Tornado had to forfeit due to a lack of players.
"We really wanted to play them," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "Disappointing for us."
The Indians (2-4) are scheduled to play at Ashland next Saturday.
