GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg girls soccer team scored a pair of goals in the first half, then held off Grants Pass in the second half en route to a 2-1 victory on Tuesday in a Southwest Conference match at Mel Ingram Field.
Freshman Savannah Sanders scored off an assist from freshman Kali Richards in the 16th minute for the Indians (3-5-1, 2-3-0 SWC). Corinne Childers gave Roseburg a 2-0 advantage in the 34th minute, scoring off a pass from freshman Lilly Stuart.
The Cavers (0-8, 0-5) got a goal from Jazmine Campbell in the 67th minute. Roseburg coach Kristin Parks praised the defense of freshman Faith Gaines and sophomore Emelie Morello.
"Nice to win on the road," Parks said. "It rained the whole game. We played great in the first half and dominated possession."
Parks added it was an emotional game. The Tribe dedicated the victory to Morello's grandfather, who died in an automobile accident Monday.
Roseburg is scheduled to play at league-leading South Eugene Friday night.
