Sheldon took control with three goals in the opening 21 minutes and went on to hand Roseburg a 5-0 loss on Tuesday night in a Southwest Conference girls soccer match at Finlay Field.
The Irish improved to 4-6-0 overall and 4-2-0 in the SWC, while the Indians dropped to 3-7-1 and 2-5-0.
Sheldon scored in the 15th, 17th, 21st, 65th and 78th minutes.
"We couldn't get on the same page and showed our youth tonight," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "We didn't match Sheldon's physicality and had a hard time being offensive."
Roseburg goalkeeper Amy Carpenter made 22 saves. Parks praised the efforts of sophomore Emelie Morello and freshman Faith Gaines, both defenders.
Roseburg is scheduled to play at North Medford Friday.
