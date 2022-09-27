Unbeaten Sheldon got a pair of goals in the first half and handed Roseburg a 2-0 loss in a Southwest Conference girls soccer match on Tuesday night at Finlay Field.
The first-place Irish (6-0-1, 4-0-1 SWC), who are ranked No. 8 in the OSAAtoday Class 6A coaches poll, beat the Indians (0-3-5, 0-2-4) for the eighth straight time.
Sheldon got a goal from Gwen Apker in the 14th minute and Annika Leighton added a score in the 20th minute. Roseburg shut out the Irish over the last 40 minutes.
The final score was an improvement for Roseburg, which has taken a couple of 9-0 losses to Sheldon in recent years.
"Sheldon is by far the best team in the league. They're very fast and physical," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "We liked our energy ... we're pleased with how the girls are responding after halftime. They don't give up and stay in it mentally, and I think we played more physical in the second half."
The Indians had 11 shots on goal. Parks felt freshman Alexa Bachmeier, sophomore Bridget Brooksby and seniors Corinne Childers and Charis Childers had strong games.
Roseburg begins the second half of SWC play on Oct. 4, hosting South Medford.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
