EUGENE — League-leading South Eugene scored all of its goals in the first half and handed Roseburg a 5-0 loss on Friday night in a Southwest Conference girls soccer match.
The Axe (7-2-0, 6-0-0 SWC) converted in the fourth, 10th, 15th, 19th and 22nd minutes.
"South Eugene is a great team," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "Our girls stayed in it and played with a lot of heart in the second half."
Parks praised the performance of freshman forward RyAne Bustamante, and added defenders Emelie Morello and Faith Gaines played well for the Indians (3-6-1, 2-4-0).
Roseburg is scheduled to host Sheldon Tuesday.
