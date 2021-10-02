The Roseburg High School girls soccer team didn't get the win, but coach Kristin Parks was proud of how the Indians competed in their 1-0 loss to conference-leading South Eugene on Friday night at Finlay Field.
The Axe (5-2-0, 4-0-0 Southwest Conference) scored the only goal of the contest in the seventh minute.
"We played great and weren't intimidated," Parks said. "We worked well together and our defense was phenomenal."
Goalkeeper Amy Carpenter made 17 saves for the Indians (2-5-1, 1-3-0). Parks praised the defensive back line of Hannah Heuberger, Emelie Morello, Faith Gaines and Sadie Devault, who all played the entire game.
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to Grants Pass Tuesday for an SWC game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.