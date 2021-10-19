MEDFORD — The Roseburg girls soccer team lost 3-0 to South Medford on Tuesday night in a Southwest Conference game.
The contest was played in windy, cool conditions.
The Panthers (7-3-2, 7-1-1 SWC) scored in the 10th, 49th and 70th minutes.
"I'm really proud of our girls. They didn't give up and stayed positive," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "All 15 girls played hard."
The Indians (3-9-1, 2-7-0) are scheduled to host Grants Pass at 1 p.m. Saturday, which will be Roseburg's senior day.
