MEDFORD — It was a tough night for the Roseburg girls soccer team, which lost 8-0 to South Medford on Tuesday.
The contest was stopped in the 74th minute due to an eight-goal rule for this 2021 winter/spring season.
The Panthers (3-0) scored in the second, ninth, 13th, 33rd, 60th, 61st, 68th and 74th minutes. Seven of the eight goals came off corner kicks.
"They're very good. They're very fast and passed very well," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "We're a young, inexperienced team and are still learning how to play together."
The Indians had 15 players available and were missing two starters. Parks said defender Sadie DeVault and defender/midfielder Zemarah Suarez had good games and goalkeeper Amy Carpenter made 11 saves. The Tribe had four shots on goal.
Roseburg is scheduled to host Grants Pass on Saturday.
