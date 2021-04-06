COQUILLE — The South Umpqua girls soccer team ended its season with a 3-1 victory over Coquille/Myrtle Point on Monday.
Nalia Stice scored a pair of goals and Saydee Pickering added one for the Lancers (3-6).
"It was a good season," S.U. coach Zach Firestone said. "We learned a lot and got progressively better."
