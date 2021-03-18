MEDFORD — The South Umpqua volleyball team came back from a 2-1 deficit, winning the final two sets to earn a victory over St. Mary's on Thursday night.
Scores were 20-25, 25-10, 24-26, 25-21, 15-10.
Brooke Abel, the lone senior for the Lancers (2-1), finished with nine kills, 14 assists, 20 digs and six aces. Sophomore Amaya Slay had 22 digs, seven kills and four blocks, sophomore Raiya Estupinian contributed seven aces, sophomore Grace Johnson chipped in nine kills and freshman Kaydence Norton added 18 digs and two aces.
"They dug deep and wanted to win," S.U. first-year coach Tonya Smith said of her team. "They came together and played hard. We had some great rallies with St. Mary's."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.