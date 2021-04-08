GRANTS PASS — The Sutherlin girls soccer team lost 5-1 to St. Mary's on Thursday in a Culminating Week Class 3A tournament semifinal game at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.
The Bulldogs ended their winter/spring season with a 9-2 record. The Crusaders of Medford improved to 7-2.
St. Mary's led 4-0 at halftime. Jadyn Vermillion scored for Sutherlin in the second half.
"Our girls played really hard, but St. Mary's was a little better than us today," Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo said. "We had plenty of opportunities to score, but missed them."
Three seniors played their final game for the Bulldogs: Vermillion, Mariah Summers and Emily Hanson.
"We had a great season," Carrillo said. "This group is one of the best I've had in a long time. They worked together well and had fun."
