SUTHERLIN — The Bulldogs took care of business in the first round of the Class 3A/2A/1A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.
Fifth-seeded Sutherlin broke open a close game with three goals in the second half and handed No. 12 Central Linn of Halsey a 7-3 loss at the Bulldogs' turf field.
"I'm very happy (with our performance)," Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo said. "Good redemption. It was nice to be back at full strength (team-wise)."
Central Linn (6-7-1) gave Sutherlin (10-1-1) its lone defeat earlier this season with a 1-0 victory in Halsey.
"Our defense, led by Jaden Ratledge and Keeley Guthrie, shut down Central Linn's offense in the second half," Carrillo said.
Sutherlin had to make adjustments on the fly against the Cobras. Senior goalkeeper Marissa Magana aggravated a knee injury early in the contest and didn't return. Ratledge played between the pipes the remainder of the first half, then freshman Madison Huntley took over the goalkeeping duties in the second half.
Sophomore Madison Wagner scored a hat trick for the 'Dogs, converting from 39 and 25 yards out. Her other score came on a corner kick.
Junior Micah Wicks and freshman Kristen Gandy each scored a pair of goals. Sophomore Paige Edmonson contributed two assists in the win.
The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 60-15 this season.
Sutherlin will travel to No. 4 Dayton Saturday for a quarterfinal game. The Pirates (12-2-1) eliminated No. 13 Brookings-Harbor 2-1 Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.