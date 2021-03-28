SUTHERLIN — Freshman Paige Edmonson scored a hat trick and the Sutherlin girls soccer team posted a 5-1 victory over Marshfield on Saturday night.
Jadyn Vermillion added two goals and one assist, and freshman Madison Wagner contributed an assist for the Bulldogs (7-1) against the 4A Pirates (3-3).
"Midfielder Carrie Gohman and defender Madison Wagner turned it up to help our defense and push the ball up to the offense," Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo said.
