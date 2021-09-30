BROOKINGS — The Sutherlin girls soccer team remained unbeaten on the season Thursday with a 4-3 win over Brookings-Harbor in its Special District 4 opener.
Paige Edmonson scored two goals and freshman Kristen Gandy had one for the Bulldogs (5-0-1, 1-0-0 SD4). The Bruins knocked a goal in their own net to account for the other score and Madison Wagner was credited with an assist.
"The team continues to perform in lieu of key players who are still out due to injury," Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo said. "Our freshmen are stepping up to fill those gaps, and our offense was key in securing the win today."
The Bulldogs, No. 2 in the OSAA Class 3A/2A/1A power rankings, travel to St. Mary's on Oct. 7 for a nonleague contest.
