Sutherlin's Paige Edmonson chases down a loose ball during Thursday's Special District 4 game against Douglas at Sutherlin High School. Edmonson had two goals and two assists in the Bulldogs' 7-1 victory.
Reigning Class 3A/2A/1A Player of the Year Paige Edmonson had two goals and two assists and the Sutherlin Bulldogs opened their Special District 4 girls soccer schedule with a 7-1 home victory over Douglas Thursday in Sutherlin.
The win was a solid recovery for Sutherlin, which dropped its season opener to Class 4A Hidden Valley, 8-1 on Aug. 29.
"We started off a little bit slow, but started to find our rhythm," Bulldogs coach Miguel Carrillo said. "It was definitely a better game than against Hidden Valley."
Kristen Gandy had two goals for Sutherlin, both of which were assisted by Edmonson, and Kendra Parsons also had a pair of goals. Madison Wagner also scored for the Bulldogs, who dominated possession for much of the match.
"Douglas hasn't had a team for a while so we didn't know what they had but we weren't going to underestimate them, either," Carrillo said of the Trojans, who are fielding a girls varsity team for the first time since 2019. "We just really tried to focus on pressing our offense and being aggressive toward the goal.
"Our defensive held up and cleared the ball when we needed to, but there are still some things to clean up."
Douglas' lone goal came on a first-half penalty kick, converted by Sinah Pederson.
"Obviously they're a really good team. They've played together a long time," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said. "Any time you're going against the league MVP and players as experienced as they are, you have to be ready to roll. Miguel does such a good job with those girls."
Douglas fell to 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in SD4, and will visit Glide for a nonleague match Monday. Glide is also rebooting its girls soccer program and playing an independent schedule this fall.
Sutherlin, meanwhile, will be seeking a bit of revenge against a familiar nemesis when it visits No. 6-ranked North Valley in Merlin Saturday. The Knights, who reached the 3A/2A/1A semifinals last fall, were the lone team to beat Sutherlin in 2022, winning all three matches — including a 4-3 win in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
