Sutherlin girls get forfeit win over St. Mary's in soccer The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Oct 10, 2022 SUTHERLIN — The third-ranked Sutherlin girls soccer team received a forfeit win over St. Mary's of Medford in Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4.The Bulldogs (9-1-0, 9-1-0 SD4) are a half-game behind No. 2 North Valley (9-1-0, 9-0-0) in the league standings. Sutherlin is scheduled to travel to Merrill Friday to face Lost River/Bonanza. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
