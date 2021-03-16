COQUILLE — Jadyn Vermillion scored six goals and assisted on four others as the Sutherlin girls soccer team posted a 15-1 victory over Coquille/Myrtle Point on Monday.
Sophomore Micah Wicks had four goals and four assists, and freshman Paige Edmonson added four goals and three assists for the Bulldogs (3-1). Mariah Summers contributed one goal and two assists.
"Our passing was great," Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo said.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host South Umpqua Thursday.
