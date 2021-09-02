SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin girls soccer team turned in another high-scoring game on Thursday, defeating North Bend 8-1 in a nonleague match.
Sophomore Paige Edmonson scored a hat trick for the Bulldogs (2-0). Freshman Keeley Guthrie and sophomore Madison Wagner each had two goals and junior Micah Wicks scored one.
Freshman Madison Huntley made an assist in the win. Coach Miguel Carrillo was pleased with his team's defensive effort.
"Jaden Ratledge, Madison Wagner and Mariah Sands are working together and communicating well (on defense)," Carrillo said. "They're also helping our younger players get better."
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Creswell Tuesday in a nonleague game.
