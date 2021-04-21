Five Sutherlin girls soccer players were selected to the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 all-league team for the 2021 winter/spring season.
The Bulldogs were represented by seniors Jadyn Vermillion and Mariah Summers, sophomore Micah Wicks and freshmen Paige Edmonson and Madison Wagner.
Making the team from South Umpqua were seniors Madison Shepherd, Nalia Stice and Kelci Rogers.
Special District 4
Girls Soccer All-League
Jadyn Vermillion, F, sr., Sutherlin; Micah Wicks, C-MF, soph., Sutherlin; Paige Edmonson, F, fr., Sutherlin; Madison Wagner, C-MF-D, fr., Sutherlin; Mariah Summers, D, sr., Sutherlin; Tilly Peters, MF, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Lexie Schofield, C-B, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Faith Burton, C-MF, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Megan Pearson, MF, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Hannah James, S, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Madison Shepherd, C-D, sr., South Umpqua; Nalia Stice, C-D, sr., South Umpqua; Kelci Rogers, K-W, sr., South Umpqua; Bailey Higgins, D, jr., Coquille; Jaylynn Rayevich, F, jr., Coquille; Callie Millet, C, fr., Coquille.
