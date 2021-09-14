MEDFORD — The Sutherlin girls soccer team trailed at halftime, but scored two goals in the second half to defeat St. Mary's 2-1 in a nonleague match on Monday at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Paige Edmonson scored in the 47th minute and freshman Keeley Guthrie converted in the 62nd minute for the Bulldogs (4-0). Jaden Ratledge and Madison Wagner had strong defensive games for Sutherlin, according to coach Miguel Carrillo.
Brennan Gangnes scored in the first half to give the Crusaders (0-4) the lead.
Sutherlin is scheduled to host Mazama of Klamath Falls on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.