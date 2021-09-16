The Sutherlin High School girls soccer team didn't get its fifth win of the 2021 fall season on Thursday.
The Bulldogs weren't handed a loss, either.
Sophomore Paige Edmonson scored a pair of goals in the second half and the Bulldogs salvaged a 2-2 tie with Mazama of Klamath Falls in a nonleague match in Sutherlin.
The Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 4 in the latest OSAA Class 3A/2A/1A coaches poll, remained undefeated at 4-0-1.
It was the first match of the season for the 4A Vikings.
Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo liked the way his team battled after falling behind 2-0.
"Our girls played with a lot of heart to keep the game close and tie the game," Carrillo said. "To come back from a 2-0 deficit just shows how much passion they're playing with.
"We have a couple of players out with injuries, so we had to adjust our offense and played defensively in the first half. We then adjusted our offense to penetrate through the defense in the second half. I couldn't ask for more and am proud of their performance."
Carrillo lauded the defensive efforts of Jaden Ratledge, Madison Wagner, Keeley Guthrie and goalkeeper Marissa Magana.
"They kept us competitive against a tough Mazama offense," the coach said.
Sutherlin is scheduled to host St. Mary's of Medford on Sept. 23 in a nonleague contest.
