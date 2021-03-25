TRI CITY — Jadyn Vermillion, playing against her former school, led the Sutherlin girls soccer team to a 12-1 victory over South Umpqua on Thursday afternoon.
Vermillion, a senior, finished with six goals and four assists as the Bulldogs improved to 6-1 on the season. Sophomore Micah Wicks and freshmen Paige Edmonson and Madison Wagner each scored a pair of goals, and Wicks added an assist.
Sophomore Saydee Pickering scored for the Lancers (2-5).
