SUTHERLIN — Micah Wicks' goal held up as the Sutherlin girls soccer team handed Pleasant Hill a 1-0 loss on Thursday in a nonleague game.
Senior goalkeeper Marissa Magana posted the shutout for the Bulldogs (3-0).
"Defensively, we are improving every day," Bulldogs coach Miguel Carrillo said.
Sutherlin is scheduled to travel to Medford on Monday to face St. Mary's in a nonleague contest at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
