SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin girls soccer team handed Brookings-Harbor a 3-1 loss on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match.
Sophomore Paige Edmonson scored two goals and Micah Wicks added one for the Bulldogs (8-1-1, 3-0-0 SD4). Coach Miguel Carrillo singled out the performances of Jayden Rutledge, freshman Keeley Guthrie, Madison Wagner and Marissa Magana.
Sutherlin was ranked No. 4 and the Bruins (8-2-0, 1-2-0) No. 6 in the latest OSAA 3A/2A/1A coaches poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.