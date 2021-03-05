SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin girls soccer team opened its 2021 winter/spring season on Friday afternoon, dominating Coquille en route to a 15-0 victory.
Senior Jadyn Vermillion led the Bulldogs with five goals. Freshman Madison Wagner contributed four scores, senior Mariah Summers had three goals, freshman Paige Edmonson two and sophomore Ava Gill one.
Junior goalkeeper Marissa Magana posted the shutout.
"It's a pretty good team and we've got a lot of leaders," said Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo, who has eight returning players. "Our ballhandling skills are 100 percent better than last year."
The Bulldogs are scheduled to travel to Brookings-Harbor Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.