SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin girls soccer team avenged an earlier loss to Brookings-Harbor, giving the Bruins their first league loss with a 9-1 victory at the Bulldogs' turf field.
Senior Jadyn Vermillion led the rout, finishing with five goals and two assists. Sophomore Micah Wicks and freshman Paige Edmonson each scored two goals. Mariah Summers had another strong defensive game for the Bulldogs (5-1), coach Miguel Carrillo said.
"We came together as a team," Carrillo said. "Our passing and intensity were on display, and the girls were having fun doing so."
