SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin girls soccer team dominated Coquille in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match on Saturday, posting a 9-0 win.
Sophomore Paige Edmonson scored a hat trick — and one — for the Bulldogs (7-1-1, 2-0-0 SD4). Madison Wagner and Micah Wicks each scored a pair of goals, while freshman Kristen Gandy added one.
Goalkeeper Marissa Magana got the shutout.
