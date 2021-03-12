TRI CITY — Four players scored hat tricks for the Sutherlin girls soccer team in its 13-0 win over South Umpqua on Thursday.
Madison Wagner, Paige Edmonson, Micah Wicks and Jadyn Vermillion all scored three goals for the Bulldogs (2-1). Corrie Gohman had the other goal.
Vermillion and Wicks each added two assists. Goalkeeper Marissa Magana posted the shutout.
The Lancers dropped to 0-2 on the season.
