Sophomore Paige Edmonson of Sutherlin was selected the Most Valuable Player in the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 girls soccer all-league voting done by the coaches.
Miguel Carrillo, who guided the Bulldogs (10-2-1) into the state quarterfinals, was named Coach of the Year.
Other first-team selections for Sutherlin included juniors Micah Wicks and Jayden Ratledge, sophomore Madison Wagner, and freshmen Kristen Gandy and Keeley Guthrie. Senior Marissa Magana and Madison Huntley made the second team.
SPECIAL DISTRICT 4
GIRLS SOCCER ALL-LEAGUE
Player of the Year — Paige Edmonson, soph., Sutherlin.
Goalie of the Year — Dakota Greenwood, soph., Brookings-Harbor.
Coach of the Year — Miguel Carrillo, Sutherlin.
First Team
Paige Edmonson, soph., Sutherlin; Zoe Carlson, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Hannah James, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Madison Wagner, soph., Sutherlin; Micah Wicks, jr., Sutherlin; Marissa Scott, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Jayden Ratledge, jr., Sutherlin; Maleah Harlan, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Kristen Gandy, fr., Sutherlin; Keeley Guthrie, fr., Sutherlin; Faith Burton, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Callie Millet, soph., Coquille. Goalie — Dakota Greenwood, soph., Brookings-Harbor.
Second Team
Megan Pearson, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Madison Huntley, fr., Sutherlin; Willow Etienne, sr., Coquille; Jalyn Rayevich, sr., Coquille; Kylee Coyle, fr., Coquille; Ali Sanchez, jr., Coquille. Goalie — Marissa Magana, sr., Sutherlin.
