The Sutherlin High School girls soccer team cleared its first obstacle of the Class 3A/2A/1A playoffs on Wednesday night.
The No. 6-seeded Bulldogs handed No. 11 Yamhill-Carlton a 3-1 loss at Sutherlin's turf field, setting up a quarterfinal match with No. 3 North Valley Saturday in Grants Pass.
The Knights (15-1) edged No. 14 Dayton 2-1 (4-1 penalty kicks) in overtime Wednesday at the Dutch Bros. Soccer Complex at the Josephine County Fairgrounds to advance.
North Valley, the Special District 4 champion, won a pair of games from Sutherlin (13-2), 4-3 and 3-1, during the regular season.
"We did all right," Sutherlin senior midfielder Micah Wicks said following Wednesday's win. "We were nervous, but confident. It took us a little bit to get going, but I think we moved the ball around. It definitely wasn't our best night, but not our worst."
The Bulldogs led 2-1 at halftime, getting goals from Madison Wagner and Alberte Arnbjerg. Paige Edmonson scored in the second half, giving her 35 goals on the season — second in the state to Gladstone's Rhyli Grim.
Kendra Parsons and Wagner made assists in the victory.
"We did a great job, especially in the passing game," Edmonson said. "Our defense was on top of it and (goalkeeper) Jada Gary did an awesome job."
Gary, in her first season of high school soccer, made some key saves in the contest, according to Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo.
"Jada made a diving save in the first half that really saved us," Carrillo said.
The coach added the defensive backline of Keeley Guthrie, Jaden Ratledge and Kristen Gandy turned in a solid performance. Ratledge returned to action following a concussion.
"(Jada) has had a very impressive season," Wicks said. "People are talking about how many goals we're scoring, but we haven't been giving up that many."
Sutherlin has outscored its opponents 77-13.
Carrillo said the Bulldogs moved from a 4-3-3 to a 3-4-3 alignment, and felt it worked well.
"We had four mids with Micah and Madison in the middle to get our passing going, and the girls did a great job," he said. "We had possession for most of the game. We had an opportunity to score more goals and the shots weren't going in, but we kept putting on the pressure."
The Bulldogs are looking forward to getting another crack at North Valley.
"Everybody is excited to play them again," Wicks said. "They're a really good team."
In other quarterfinals Saturday: No. 9 Corbett (11-4) at No. 1 Catlin Gabel (13-1), No. 5 Sisters (12-1-3) at No. 4 Amity (14-1-2) and No. 7 Riverdale (10-4-1) at No. 2 Valley Catholic (10-4).
In related news, the Sutherlin girls were honored as the Les Schwab Tires Team of the Month for October. The Bulldogs, the 3A winner, were chosen for their performance on the field, dedication in the classroom and service to the community.
