Senior defender Camille Dela Cruz and junior midfielder/forward Madasyn Van Acker of Roseburg were second-team selections in the Southern Oregon Conference Regional girls soccer all-league voting for the 2021 winter/spring season.

South Medford senior Rainie Dabb was named Player of the Year and Sam Borngasser of Grants Pass was Goalkeeper of the Year.

SOC Regional

Girls Soccer All-League

Player of the Year — Rainie Dabbs, sr., South Medford.

Goalkeeper of the Year — Sam Borngasser, sr., Grants Pass.

Coach of the Year — Eric Wolff, Ashland.

First Team

Isabelle Cruz, jr., South Medford; Jazmine Campbell, jr., Grants Pass; Rainie Dabbs, sr., South Medford; Taylor Denn, sr., North Medford; Casey Park, sr., Grants Pass; Briana Gibbs, soph., Ashland; Yuki Sabo, sr., Ashland; Morgan Burke, sr., South Medford; Campbell Page, sr., Grants Pass; Kaelynn Teagel, sr., Grants Pass; Bella Bottero, jr., South Medford.

Second Team

Sophie Elam, sr., North Medford; Iniana Hammond, soph., Ashland; Mia Tewes, jr., Crater; Makenna Maldonado, jr., Eagle Point; Brooke Anderson, fr., Grants Pass; Camille Dela Cruz, sr., Roseburg; Madasyn Van Acker, jr., Roseburg; Rachel Snyder, sr., Grants Pass; Allison Waters, sr., Crater; Joelle Annen, soph., Ashland; Emily Parker, sr., North Medford; Kayleigh Gugliotta, jr., Crater.

