SUTHERLIN — Jadyn Vermillion scored a hat trick on senior night and the Sutherlin girls soccer team handed St. Mary's of Medford a 4-2 nonleague loss on Wednesday.
Freshman Madison Wagner added a goal for the Bulldogs (8-1), who recognized Vermillion and fellow seniors Emily Hanson and Mariah Summers. Coach Miguel Carrillo said sophomores Ava Gill and Jaden Ratledge turned in strong performances.
Sutherlin is scheduled to play at Brookings-Harbor on Friday in a league playoff.
