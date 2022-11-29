Paige Edmonson’s outstanding junior season of soccer for Sutherlin High School caught the eyes of others around the state.
The 17-year-old forward, who scored 38 goals in 16 matches this season, was selected the Class 3A/2A/1A Player of the Year in a vote of the coaches.
Edmonson, who was the co-MVP in Special District 4, was a repeat pick on the all-state first team.
“It means a lot (to win the state POY), being able to pull it off,” Edmonson said Tuesday night. “I was surprised, honestly. I give a lot of credit to my teammates and coaches, and I’m glad other people noticed me.”
Sutherlin junior forward Madison Wagner made the all-state second team and Sutherlin senior Micah Wicks received honorable mention.
“Micah did a great job of getting me the ball,” Edmonson said. “I love playing for Miguel (Carrillo, Sutherlin coach). We worked hard, but have fun with him.”
The Bulldogs (13-3) advanced to the state quarterfinals before losing 4-3 to SD4 champion North Valley. All of Sutherlin’s losses this season came to the Knights of Merlin.
“I felt we went out with a bang in the last (playoff) game,” Edmonson said. “That game stood out to me. We could’ve beaten them, but it wasn’t in our favor and we lost to a good team.”
Edmonson is looking forward to next season. Her goal is to finish with 100 career goals in high school soccer and she’s 24 goals away.
Edmonson is now in basketball mode and hoping to help the Sutherlin girls win the 3A state championship this winter.
“We have a lot of depth and I think we’re going to be pretty good,” she said.
Class 3A/2A/1A
Girls Soccer All-State
Player of the Year — Paige Edmonson, jr., Sutherlin.
Coach of the Year — Chris Dorough, Catlin Gabel.
First Team
FORWARD — Paige Edmonson, jr., Sutherlin. MIDFIELDERS — Elizabeth Louie, jr., Valley Catholic; Addi Smith, sr., North Valley; Aleydis Torres, sr., Riverside; Addi Dauler, fr., Catlin Gabel; Adie Nisly, fr., Amity. DEFENDERS — Malia Groshong, jr., Valley Catholic; Gemma Rowland, sr., Central Linn; Calista Everson, fr., Valley Catholic; Grace Mueller, sr., Catlin Gabel. GOALKEEPER — Josie Patton, sr., Sisters.
Second Team
FORWARDS — Tatum Cramer, sr., Sisters; Maddison Mockridge, jr., North Valley; Eliza Nisly, fr., Catlin Gabel; Olivia Haima, sr., Santiam Christian; Caitlin Moran, soph., Riverdale; Madison Wagner, jr., Sutherlin. MIDFIELDERS — Emma Dyemartin, sr., Pleasant Hill; Abby Zurasky, sr., Riverdale; Marley Holden, jr., Sisters. DEFENDERS — Crystal Sanchez, jr., Riverside; Maddie Lanter, sr., Corbett. GOALKEEPER — Katelynn Balsiger, sr., St. Mary’s.
Honorable Mention
County Players Only
FORWARD — Micah Wicks, sr., Sutherlin.
