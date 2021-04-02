MEDFORD — Freshman Madison Wagner's 40-yard boot snuck into the upper-right corner of the goal and the Sutherlin Bulldogs held on for a 3-2 victory over Brookings-Harbor Friday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Wagner, a midfielder whose primary role is defensive, pushed forward on the attack and snuck her shot just over the head of the Bruins goalkeeper.
"She just timed it perfectly," Bulldogs coach Miguel Carrillo said. "We ended up pushing it forward and she just launched it."
Wagner's goal in the 74th minute snapped a 2-2 tie against the Bruins and helped push Sutherlin to 9-1 overall.
The Bulldogs got earlier goals from senior Jadyn Vermillion and sophomore Micah Wicks in a back-and-forth match which served as the first round of the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 playoffs.
"Our girls were a little beat up after games with St. Mary's and Marshfield," Carrillo said. "We knew it was going to be tough, but the girls played their hearts out."
Sutherlin will face either St. Mary's or Brookings in a Special District 4 playoff Thursday at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.